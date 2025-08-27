RM20mil allocated for school maintenance nationwide: MOE

PETALING JAYA: The Education Ministry said RM20 million had been disbursed through a one-off allocation under the PIBG Madani Gotong-Royong Programme, benefiting 10,238 schools nationwide.

In a written reply to the Parliament yesterday, the ministry said, the funds, released on April 15, are to be utilised for school cleanliness, upkeep and minor repairs, with schools required to complete spending by Aug 31.

“The ministry underscored its commitment to improving facilities and infrastructure in schools across all streams, with fresh allocations set aside to support repair and maintenance needs.

“Cleanliness, Health and Safety (3K) Committees have also been set up at every level — from the ministry down to schools — to monitor and address issues related to school maintenance and the learning environment,” it said.

It added that appreciation goes to parents who have actively cooperated through Parent-Teacher Associations (PIBG) in implementing the Gotong-Royong Madani Programme since 2024.

“In addition, RM200,000 has been allocated to support school-based 3K initiatives aimed at cultivating better cleanliness and safety awareness among students and school communities.

“As of July 10, a total of RM29.6 million has also been channelled to schools nationwide specifically for repainting works on school buildings.”

The ministry stressed that it remains committed to ensuring schools are safe, well-maintained and conducive to learning, with the Education Institution Maintenance Allocation (PIP) being used for essential maintenance and major repairs.

While no allocation has been set aside solely for beautification purposes, schools may still submit applications for maintenance works, which will be considered based on needs and priorities.

“The ministry remains committed to ensuring schools are safe, well-maintained and conducive for learning, while providing better and more cheerful environments for students,” it added.