KUALA LUMPUR: A total of RM22.28 million has been allocated for infrastructure development in paddy cultivation areas in Sabah this year, said Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu.

He said the amount was part of the RM216.98 million provided by the government under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) for the development of paddy cultivation areas in the state involving nine items, including the construction of secondary canals (Jawi Jawi and Tempasuk Utara) and other related works - Package 1c (1), IADA Kota Belud, Sabah, totalling RM33 million.

It also involves Package 1c(4) - 1c(4c) - supply, installation of pumps and related works at Sungai Jepun, IADA Kota Belud amounting to RM15.2 million and Package 1c(5) - improvement and renovation of Marabau Area, IADA Kota Belud, amounting to RM37.5 million.

“Additionally, it also involves Package 1d (1) - improvement and repair works of Tempasuk Selatan Irrigation Scheme, IADA Kota Belud worth RM29.9 million as well as Packages 1e(1) and 1e(2) - repair and upgrade works of Piasau Dundau main structure,” he said during a question and answer session at the Dewan Negara today.

He said this in response to a question from Senator Anna Bell @ Suzieana Perian who wanted to know how much allocation would be given to develop paddy cultivation areas in Sabah given that the lack of irrigation infrastructure is the main cause of low paddy yields in the state.

Mohamad said that once the development project is completed, it will provide optimal irrigation for paddy farmers in Sabah by ensuring sufficient water availability, maintaining soil moisture, stimulating plant growth, and enhancing nutrient absorption efficiency.

“As for allocations under the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP), the ministry is currently assessing priorities, needs, and project feasibility before submitting an application for paddy development initiatives in Sabah.

“Approval for projects scheduled for implementation in 2026 will be announced by the Ministry of Economy following the tabling of Budget 2026,” he said.