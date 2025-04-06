JOHOR BAHRU: A total of 20 high-impact programmes and projects supporting Johor’s Food Security Agenda will be carried out this year with an allocation of RM23.4 million.

State Agriculture, Agro-based Industry and Rural Development Committee chairman Datuk Zahari Sarip said the funds were channelled by the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM) under the two-phase Land Optimisation Programme.

He said RM9.25 million for phase one was disbursed in February, while RM14.15 million for phase two will be released this month.

According to him, the high-impact initiatives, implemented in cooperation with the ministry, include strengthening modern agricultural practices as well as energising the agro-based and aquaculture industries.

“Milk output under the Jemaluang Dairy Valley (JDV) project will be increased. Upgrades will also be made to Permanent Food Production Parks (TKPM), the pineapple and padi industries, permanent farmers’ market facilities, agro-tourism initiatives, and youth empowerment in agriculture,” he said in a statement today.

Zahari added that the measures are expected to bring widespread benefits to all Johoreans, and he expressed appreciation to the ministry for the allocation.

“The Johor government is fully committed to ensuring every programme and project is successfully delivered, further elevating the agri-food sector in Johor and Malaysia,” he said.