RM260m energy projects boost power supply for 60,000 in Sabah, Labuan

KOTA KINABALU: The Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation (PETRA) has approved more than RM260 million for seven energy projects in Sabah and Labuan, targeting improved power supply for over 60,000 users. Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof announced the initiative, emphasising its role in strengthening energy resilience under the Malaysia MADANI agenda.

The projects, managed by the Sabah Electricity Supply Special Project Team (PPKBES), focus on upgrading substations, expanding grid networks, and enhancing safety systems in key areas such as Sipitang, Beaufort, Tanjung Aru, Kota Kinabalu, Ranau, Sandakan, and Labuan. Fadillah highlighted the completion of critical infrastructure, including a new gas-insulated switchgear at the Kota Kinabalu Main Intake Substation (PMU KKBU), which will support reliable electricity supply to the Kota Kinabalu International Airport.

A major milestone is the seven-kilometre transmission line from Menggalong PMU to the Sipitang–Lawas border, finished in September last year. This line will enable Sabah to import 30 megawatts (MW) of electricity from Sarawak once Sarawak Energy completes its segment by September. The infrastructure is part of the ASEAN Power Grid, facilitating cross-border energy sharing among Malaysia, Sabah, Sarawak, and the Philippines, with a capacity of up to 500 MW.

Fadillah stressed that these upgrades reflect the federal government’s commitment to modernising Sabah and Labuan’s energy infrastructure. The handover ceremony at PMU KKBU was attended by PETRA Deputy Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir and secretary-general Datuk Mad Zaidi Mohd Karli. - Bernama