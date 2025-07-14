Six IPTs to receive RM20k each under Citra Negaraku 2025

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Unity Ministry has announced that six higher education institutions (IPTs) will receive RM20,000 each as part of the Citra Negaraku 2025 programme.

Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang revealed the initiative, themed ‘Embodying Rukun Negara’, during its official launch.

The programme aims to reinforce national values and cultivate patriotism among students. “This effort supports the deeper appreciation and practice of Rukun Negara principles in daily life, which are vital for national stability and harmony,” said Aaron.

Citra Negaraku 2025 consists of four key components: Unity Talks, Unity Expressions, the Rukun Negara Secretariat (SRN) ‘Prihatin’ initiative, and the Rukun Negara Trail. These activities are designed to train students as key agents of national unity.

The six selected IPTs are UCSI College, Institute of Teacher Education (IPG) Ipoh, Politeknik Tun Syed Nasir Syed Ismail, University College TATI (UC TATI), Geomatika College Keningau, and Universiti Putra Malaysia Sarawak.

Aaron also shared plans to expand the programme to all 193 Rukun Negara Secretariats nationwide by next year.

In a separate statement, the ministry highlighted the role of students in promoting national consciousness through dialogue, cross-cultural collaboration, and social engagement.

“This commitment must continue so that unity is more than a slogan—it becomes a way of life etched in the hearts of all Malaysians,” the statement read. - Bernama