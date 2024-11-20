RM300 million allocated for land acquisition in S’wak-Sabah link road project - Sarawak Assembly told

KUCHING: A RM300 million allocation has been channelled to the Sarawak Land and Survey Department for land acquisition related to the Sarawak-Sabah Link Road (SSLR) project, said Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

Awang Tengah, who is also the Second Minister of Natural Resources and Urban Development, said the land acquisition for the 122-kilometre stretch of the road will be completed by the end of this year.

“The remaining 275.5 km will be completed by 2025,” he said during his winding-up speech at the Sarawak State Legislative Assembly today.

On Nov 4, Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan was reported to have said that the first phase of the SSLR project, covering the route from Lawas to the Long Lopeng Junction in Sarawak, had achieved 38 per cent progress as of September 2024.

That 77 km stretch from Kampung Gelugus in Lawas to the Long Lopeng Junction is expected to be completed in 2026.

Ahmad Maslan also said the Letter of Acceptance for the second phase of the SSLR project was issued in March this year.

Awang Tengah also said for the Second Trunk Road/Coastal Highway project, RM220 million allocated by the Sarawak government enabled the Land and Survey Department to complete land acquisition for a 255.6 km stretch.

“For the Northern Coastal Highway project, RM20 million allocated by the Sarawak government allowed the Land and Survey Department to complete land acquisition for a six-kilometre stretch by the end of 2023.

“An additional RM140 million is required to complete land acquisition for the remaining 82.7 km,” he added.