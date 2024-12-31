RM3.32 million in dengue compound issued in Johor

JOHOR BAHRU: A total of 6,642 compounds worth more than RM3.32 million were issued by the Johor State Health Department (JKNJ) this year as a result of enforcement actions for the prevention and control of dengue fever.

Johor Health and Environment Committee Chairman Ling Tian Soon said of the figure, only 65 per cent had paid the compounds.

“The cumulative dengue cases in EPI Week 52/2024 were 13,190 cases, an increase of 22.2 per cent compared to the same period last year, which was 10,794 cases.

“So far, 20 deaths have been reported, compared to 22 deaths during the same period last year,“ he said in a statement today.

In this regard, he reminded the community to always carry out activities to destroy Aedes mosquito breeding sites inside and outside their premises.