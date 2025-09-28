RM3.7 million in RON95 bought since BUDI95 subsidy launch

LABUAN: A total of RM3.7 million worth of RON95 petrol has been purchased at the subsidised price of RM1.99 per litre as of 12 noon today.

Finance Minister II Datuk Amir Hamzah Azizan said the amount involved more than 90,000 members of the Malaysian Armed Forces and Royal Malaysia Police out of over 300,000 eligible recipients.

He said beginning today, BUDI95 was expanded to over five million recipients of the Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah under the B40 category.

Full implementation covering 16 million Malaysians with MyKad and valid driving licences will begin on Sept 30.

“Based on our nationwide observation today, STR recipients have already started using the subsidy scheme,” he told reporters after visiting the Petronas petrol station in Jalan Pohon Batu here today.

Amir Hamzah said reports from the ground showed that BUDI95 operations were running smoothly with stable systems.

He acknowledged there had been minor technical complaints mainly involving inactive driving licences and unreadable MyKad chips.

“To resolve these issues, we are working with government agencies such as the Road Transport Department and National Registration Department,” he said.

Amir Hamzah added the BUDI95 rollout would help reduce subsidy leakages and ensure targeted distribution to the people.

“What we want is for the assistance to truly reach the rakyat,” he said. – Bernama