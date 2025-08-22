RM38 million diesel seized in Sabah and Sarawak

KUALA LUMPUR: The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry told Parliament that more than 1,900 cases involving diesel smuggling and subsidied goods were recorded in Sabah and Sarawak since the start of last year.

“Between Jan 1, 2024 and Aug 18, 2025, Ops Tiris 3.0 recorded 45,319 investigations, which resulted to 1,968 cases involving diesel smuggling.

“Seizures following these operations totalled 16.8 million litres of diesel, estimated at over RM38 million,” the ministry said in reply to a question by Julai MP Datuk Larry Sng on Aug 21.

The ministry added that in Sabah, there were 871 cases recorded for the period Jan 1, 2023 to July 8, 2025, with seizures valued at RM4.2 million and 150 arrests.

In Sarawak, 522 cases were recorded for the same period, with RM12.6 million in seizures and 100 arrests.

“We have strengthened cooperation with enforcement agencies including police, the Customs Department, Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency and the Road Transport Department.

“These joint operations were carried out under Ops Tiris. We have also placed enforcement officers at eight border entry points since Jan 20, 2024 to ensure tighter control,” the ministry said.

It added that firm action has been taken against companies involved in violations, with a total of 34 companies facing action, including revocation and suspension of permits between 2024 and 2025.

On retail monitoring, the ministry said the permit system is being used as a control mechanism.

“The Permit for Scheduled Controlled Goods is one of the measures to track the sale of subsidised diesel.

“We also enforced a ban on the sale of RON95 and subsidised diesel to foreign-registered vehicles on June 17, 2022.

“Sales of diesel to Malaysian-registered heavy vehicles are capped at 250 litres per day and must be filled directly into the vehicle tank. Sales into containers require written approval via a special permit.”

The ministry said it has also supervised petrol stations in border states through logbooks and pump checks since 2021.