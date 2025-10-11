RM40 million boost for Rakan Muda to strengthen youth development

KUALA LUMPUR: The RM40 million allocation for the Rakan Muda Programme in the 2026 Budget represents a significant increase of RM15 million compared to the previous year.

Malaysian Youth Council president Mohd Izzat Afifi Abdul Hamid stated this funding is crucial for strengthening youth character and identity development through community-based approaches.

He expressed hope that part of the allocation could be channelled directly to youth organisations nationwide to shape identity, integrity and fighting spirit among young people.

The council also welcomed the RM250 million allocation for implementing the 2026 National Service Training Programme to build national spirit and volunteerism culture.

Mohd Izzat praised the K-Youth Programme initiative by Khazanah Nasional worth RM200 million targeting on-the-job training for 11,000 non-degree youth in strategic sectors.

MBM appreciated the significant increase in Technical and Vocational Education and Training allocations as a main thrust of national youth development.

The increased funding demonstrates the government’s continued commitment to producing highly skilled youth aligned with new job market needs.

Regarding the youth age limit adjustment from 15 to 30 years starting in 2026, Mohd Izzat hopes the Ministry of Youth and Sports ensures all existing initiatives remain unaffected.

MBM appealed for RM150 million BSN financing and RM12 million SME Corp entrepreneur programmes to be extended to the 31 to 40-year-old group.

The council remains committed to collaborating with the government in strengthening an inclusive and competitive youth development ecosystem. – Bernama