Messi scores twice as Inter Miami beat Atlanta United 4-0

LIONEL Messi scored two goals to lead Inter Miami to a 4-0 victory over Atlanta United in a Major League Soccer match.

The Argentine superstar netted his 25th and 26th goals of the season, taking the lead in the MLS scoring table.

Messi had started the day tied with Los Angeles FC’s Denis Bouanga on 24 goals for the Golden Boot race.

Inter Miami, already qualified for the MLS Cup playoffs, improved their playoff positioning with the win.

The Florida club moved level with Cincinnati on 62 points in the Eastern Conference, four points behind leaders Philadelphia.

Messi opened the scoring with a beautiful 39th-minute strike from just outside the box.

He curled a left-footed shot around a defender and beyond Atlanta goalkeeper Jayden Hibbert into the upper left corner.

Hibbert had earlier denied Messi in the 13th minute as the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner had several early attempts.

Messi then provided the assist for Jordi Alba’s goal that doubled Miami’s lead in the 52nd minute.

The Spaniard chipped a left-footed shot over Hibbert after receiving Messi’s lofted pass forward.

Alba’s sixth goal of the season came on a day Inter Miami paid tribute to the retiring defender.

Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez made it 3-0 in the 61st minute with another well-taken goal.

Messi completed his brace in the 87th minute with a left-footed shot from the center of the box.

Alba provided the assist with a long through ball to set up Messi’s second goal.

Messi’s availability had been uncertain until just before kickoff due to the FIFA international window.

Manager Javier Mascherano confirmed Messi in the starting lineup shortly before the match began.

Messi and Rodrigo De Paul had trained with Argentina’s national team in Florida this week.

De Paul was unavailable for Inter Miami after appearing as a late substitute for Argentina against Venezuela.

This was Inter Miami’s final regular-season home game at their current stadium before moving to Miami Freedom Park next season.

In other MLS action, Thomas Mueller scored a late winner for Vancouver Whitecaps against Orlando City SC.

The former Germany and Bayern Munich star netted in second-half stoppage time for a 2-1 victory.

Vancouver moved into first place in the Western Conference standings with 63 points.

The Whitecaps now lead San Diego by three points in the conference race.

Mueller has scored seven goals in eight appearances across all competitions for Vancouver since joining MLS.

The 36-year-old sealed the victory with a long-range shot that beat Orlando keeper Pedro Gallese inside the right post.

Nelson Pierre had equalised for Vancouver in the 81st minute after Dagur Thorhallsson put Orlando ahead in the 24th minute. – AFP