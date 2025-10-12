11 Chinese nationals detained in Kuala Lumpur online gambling raid

PUTRAJAYA: The Immigration Department has dismantled an online gambling syndicate operating secretly from an upscale residence with the arrest of 11 Chinese nationals.

Director-General Datuk Zakaria Shaaban stated that personnel from the Intelligence and Special Operations Division arrested ten men and one woman during a special operation at Jalan P. Ramlee, Kuala Lumpur, last Thursday.

He explained that the syndicate’s method involved converting luxury residential units into online gambling centres managed by Chinese nationals and targeting overseas markets.

The operation utilised the Telegram and WhatsApp applications for both promotional activities and communication purposes.

Checks revealed that two men had misused their Social Visit Passes while five others had overstayed their permitted duration.

Three men and one woman were found without any valid travel documents or passes to remain in Malaysia.

The raiding team confiscated seven Chinese passports, eleven laptops, seven mobile phones, three computer sets, and cash totalling RM3,900.

All suspects are detained on suspicion of committing offences under Regulation 39(b) of the Immigration Regulations 1963, Section 15(4) and Section 6(3) of the Immigration Act 1959/63.

Every foreign national involved has been transported to the Putrajaya Immigration Office for further investigation. – Bernama