KUALA LUMPUR: A total of RM40 million has been allocated for the restoration of homes damaged in the gas pipeline fire in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya, on April 1, said Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

He said the allocation for the repairs comprised federal government funds and public contributions.

He said the repairs for homes in the Putra Heights area would be carried out by Sime Darby, the developer of the housing area, while homes in Kampung Sungai Baru would be handled by Syarikat Perumahan Negara Berhad (SPNB).

“The restoration process will focus on basic utilities such as electrical wiring.

“For minor damage under RM30,000, homeowners can carry out the repair work themselves and subsequently claim reimbursement from the local authorities (PBT),” he said at a press conference at the State Secretariat Building in Shah Alam today.

Amirudin said the state government is aware of residents’ concerns if home repair works take longer than six months, the duration covered by the government’s rental assistance.

He said in such cases, the government is prepared to provide additional rental assistance to affected residents based on data or feedback from the State Economic Planning Unit (UPEN) and SPNB.

“Once we receive feedback from the relevant authorities that the repair process will take more than six months, the state government will provide additional rental payments to the heads of affected households.

“This means that if they need to continue renting for up to eight months or even a year, the state government is also ready to assist with rental payments of RM2,000 per month,” he said.

Amirudin said that for now, the rental assistance has been set at six months as the government believes that by then, most victims would be able to return to their respective homes.

Earlier, Amirudin presented three months’ rental aid to 70 heads of households, bringing the total number of recipients so far to 214 out of 445 eligible families.

Meanwhile, Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming said the RM40 million in aid for home repairs and rebuilding came from contributions to the National Disaster Trust Fund, established by his ministry shortly after the incident.

He said the funds are allocated according to the severity of damage: for homes with over 40 per cent damage requiring rebuilding, the ceiling cost is RM300,000 per unit.

For homes with more than 40 per cent damage but not requiring full reconstruction, the allocated amount is RM150,000, while homes with less than 40 per cent damage will receive up to RM30,000.

Nga added that the Housing and Local Government Ministry and the Subang Jaya City Council have also allocated RM6 million for the repair of public infrastructure affected by the fire.

“For the house repair works, SPNB and Sime Darby will be allowed to enter the site starting tomorrow and begin work within a 100-metre radius of the incident area, with the project scheduled to be completed within 24 months,” he said.