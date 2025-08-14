RM42.17 billion disbursed to 1MDB for debt repayments up to July 2025

KUALA LUMPUR: A total net fund of RM42.17 billion has been disbursed to 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) as of July 31, 2025.

The Finance Ministry stated that the funds were used for debt repayments and company commitments.

Of the total amount, RM15.44 billion was sourced from the Ministry of Finance and Minister of Finance Inc.

The remaining RM26.73 billion came from recovered 1MDB assets.

According to the ministry, RM28.93 billion was allocated for principal debt repayment.

Another RM13.24 billion was utilised for interest payments and company obligations.

The details were provided in a parliamentary reply on the Dewan Rakyat portal.

The response addressed a query from Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Dr Wan Ismail (PH-Bandar Tun Razak).

She sought information on public funds recovered since 2022, including assets linked to high-profile cases like 1MDB. - Bernama