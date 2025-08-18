Lorry driver arrested for reckless driving in Nibong Tebal

NIBONG TEBAL: Police have arrested a tipper lorry driver for obstructing a civil servant and reckless driving.

The incident occurred at Jalan Sungai Daun two days ago.

Seberang Perai Selatan police chief Supt Jay January Siowou confirmed the arrest.

A traffic enforcement team spotted two suspicious tipper lorries during an operation near Jawi Toll Plaza.

The lorries refused to stop when ordered by police.

One vehicle ran a red light at Bukit Panchor and nearly hit an officer.

The driver sped dangerously towards Jalan Transkrian before being apprehended.

Patrol cars and motorcycle units assisted in the arrest at Jalan Sungai Duan.

Investigations revealed the driver had no valid licence or Goods Vehicle Licence.

The lorry’s road tax had also expired.

Authorities sealed the vehicle for further investigation.

The case is being probed under Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing duties.

Section 279 of the Penal Code and Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act also apply. - Bernama