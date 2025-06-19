RM497.54 mln for Sabah human capital development - Hajiji

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah government has allocated RM497.54 million this year to strengthen the human capital development agenda to produce a generation that is competent, innovative and has integrity, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

He said the state government continues to place human capital development as the main thrust in making the state’s economic agenda a success, especially in exploring the great potential of the growing blue economy sector.

“The world has changed, and we also need to change. We can no longer hold on to the old system. Therefore, competitive and highly skilled human capital is needed to drive the state’s development,“ he said in his speech at the opening of the Sabah Blue Economy Skillfest 2025 at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC), here today.

The text of his speech was read by Deputy Chief Minister II Datuk Seri Dr Joachim Gunsalam, who is also Sabah’s Minister of Local Government and Housing.

The Chief Minister said that through the Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) Roadmap, the state government continues to formulate inclusive and sustainable development policies by prioritising increasing the people’s capacity in the new economic era.

According to Hajiji, from 2021 to 2024, a total of RM848.26 million has been allocated by the state government through four main education channels that benefit nearly 245,953 recipients.

The allocation includes the Sabah State Education Fund (RM227.1 million), Sabah State Government Scholarships (RM324.1 million), Education Assistance from the Office of the Deputy State Secretary (RM164.14 million) as well as assistance and loans from Sabah Foundation (RM132.92 million).

He said the Skillfest programme is among important efforts to strengthen skills training in the blue economy sector, which includes industries such as mariculture, fisheries, marine energy, marine tourism as well as ocean technology research and development.

“Sabah is rich in marine resources. Therefore, it is our responsibility to ensure that the people are prepared to harness this potential sustainably,“ he said.

Hajiji said the strategic collaboration between HRD Corporation and the Sabah Maju Jaya Secretariat (SSMJ) in organising this programme was commendable as it supported the government’s goal of expanding access to lifelong learning.

The programme is also a continuation of the success of the Sabah International Blue Economy Conference (SIBEC) 2024 which has attracted global attention and positioned Sabah as a major player in the regional blue economy.