KUALA LUMPUR: A total sum of RM643 million is required to develop infrastructure for the B20 biodiesel blend as a replacement for the B10 and to expand its usage across the country.

The Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities, Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani, said the supply of B20 biodiesel is limited to the transportation sector in Langkawi, Labuan, and Sarawak.

“To date, from our consultations with the industry, they want this investment to be funded by the government, but the government is not ready to finance it. So, we will see what kind of consensus we can reach,“ he said when wrapping up the debate on the motion of thanks for the royal address for his ministry in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Overall, a total of 918,000 tonnes of crude palm oil is used for the production of the B7 blend for industrial use, as well as the B10 and B20 for the transportation sector. There are 18 biodiesel plants operating nationwide.