KOTA KINABALU: The National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) and the Ministry of Finance (MOF) have agreed to distribute the Bantuan Wang Ihsan (Compassionate Aid) for flood victims through Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) starting this year, said Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The Deputy Prime Minister said this would be a change from the conventional method of distributing the aid through District Offices and the Village Development and Security Committee (JKKK).

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the National Disaster Management Committee chairman, said the Bantuan Wang Ihsan had been handed over to state governments for distribution to flood victims evacuated to temporary relief centres (PPS). However, some flood victims did not stay at PPS.

“Therefore, starting this year, NADMA and MOF have changed the distribution method to no longer follow the conventional system. We have held discussions to ensure that the list of relocated flood victims receives the Bantuan Wang Ihsan through BSN.

“This means they can go to BSN to claim the Bantuan Wang Ihsan,“ he told reporters after visiting the Kota Kinabalu Lido Flood Mitigation Project here today.

Also present was Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick, who is also the Penampang Member of Parliament.

Ahmad Zahid said there had been requests from the Sabah and Sarawak governments to channel the Bantuan Wang Ihsan to flood victims who did not relocate to PPS, for which verification of their status as flood victims would be required.

“In this matter, we have undertaken governance measures to confirm that they are indeed affected by floods. We will obtain verification from the District Disaster Committee before implementing this policy adjustment,“ he said.

Meanwhile, he said the recent Northeast Monsoon (MTL), which ended with floods in Sabah and Sarawak, resulted in approximately 223,000 cumulative flood victims being evacuated.

“We have provided sufficient PPS facilities capable of accommodating around 2.1 million flood victims,“ he said, while also expressing gratitude to all parties, especially those who worked tirelessly to assist people affected by the disaster.