17 new schools to start operation this year - Fadhlina

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 17 new schools are expected to operate in seven states this year, said Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek.

She said this includes eight primary schools and nine secondary schools involving the states of Selangor, Melaka, Johor, Kelantan, Terengganu, Sabah and Sarawak.

“In Budget 2025, the government has approved the construction of 44 new schools compared to 26 schools in 2024. This number is much higher than the nine schools (built) in 2023, nine (2022) and 11 (2021).

“This shows the MADANI Government’s continued commitment in ensuring adequate educational facilities,“ she said when winding up the Motion of Thanks for the Royal Address on the Ministry of Education (MOE) in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Meanwhile, Fadhlina said MOE is drafting a new education plan to replace the Malaysia Education Development Plan (PPPM) 2013-2025 which is set to expire this year.

She said the plan covering the period 2026-2035 aims to strengthen the country’s education system to be more relevant to current and future needs.

“Basically, the main pillar of the Education Blueprint 2026-2035 is based on the Education Act 1996 and fulfills the aspirations of the National Education Philosophy,“ she said.

Meanwhile, Human Resources Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong when winding up for his ministry (KESUMA) said the Huawei Learning Centre, which is a collaboration between KESUMA and Huawei, will provide benefits to 2,000 beneficiaries including teachers, engineers, industry and trainees.

He said currently, a Huawei Learning Centre has been established at the Kuala Lumpur Industrial Training Institute (ILP) which offers several skills training programmes such as 5G technology, artificial intelligence (AI) and communications technology.

Apart from providing skills programmes, Sim said KESUMA also provided financial assistance through the Skills Development Fund Corporation (PTPK).

He said since its establishment more than 20 years ago, PTPK had approved loans totalling RM5.2 billion with more than 400,000 trainees receiving funding through it.