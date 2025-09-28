RM65,000 allocated to improve facilities at Taman Alma Jaya Mosque

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Member of Parliament for Bukit Mertajam Steven Sim Chee Keong has allocated RM65,000 to improve facilities at the Taman Alma Jaya Mosque.

Sim, who is also the Minister of Human Resources, stated that RM50,000 of this allocation will convert an old, unused restroom into a multi-purpose meeting hall.

He explained that this conversion followed a specific request from the mosque’s management committee.

“This hall will serve as a space for meetings, community activities, and religious programmes for the congregation,“ he said during his visit to the 25-year-old mosque.

Sim also announced an additional RM15,000 contribution from his office for the project.

Machang Bubok assemblyman Lee Khai Loon contributed RM3,000 to furnish the hall with furniture, air conditioning, and an audio system.

The Taman Alma Jaya Mosque serves over 20,000 Muslim residents from 35 surrounding housing areas.

The mosque has also received approval for a separate RM2.5 million federal government allocation to replace its ageing roof.

Sim added that these efforts demonstrate the government’s commitment to enhancing religious institution facilities.

He stated this ensures both worshipper comfort and the well-being of the local community. – Bernama