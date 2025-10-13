RMAF denies delaying court order for sergeant’s retrial in drug case

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysian Air Force has denied allegations that it deliberately delayed implementing the Court of Appeal’s order for a retrial of a former sergeant’s case.

RMAF chief General Datuk Seri Muhamad Norazlan Aris said the force takes the implementation of the court order seriously but must follow service procedures and legal provisions.

“The RMAF had taken steps to implement the Court of Appeal’s order and this matter would be further explained in the proceedings,“ he said in a statement.

He emphasised that RMAF is committed to ensuring all actions comply with legal requirements and public service procedures.

The force has noted the Notice of Application for Committal submitted by Messrs Zalil Mohd & Partners to the Attorney General’s Chambers.

Media reports on Friday revealed that Ahmad Zaini Zainon, 42, had filed for committal proceedings against the RMAF chief for alleged contempt of court.

The former sergeant was convicted by the Military Court of drug offences and seeks a committal order for the RMAF chief’s failure to comply with the retrial order.

Ahmad Zaini filed the application through an ex parte notice of motion on September 25. – Bernama