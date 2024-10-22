RMAF denies sound of explosion, tremors felt in Ipoh caused by sonic boom

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) today denied that the sound of explosion and tremors felt around Ipoh, Perak yesterday morning was caused by the Sonic Boom of military fighter jets.

The RMAF Public Relations Division in a statement today said that there were no RMAF fighter aircraft flights, nor foreign aircraft that were said to have invaded the country’s airspace, around the area and time of the incident.

“The RMAF requests all parties to not speculate and leave it entirely to the Royal Malaysian Police to carry out investigations and identify the true cause of the incident,“ the statement said.

Yesterday, Perak police chief Datuk Azizi Mat Aris said police received information about the incident at 11.06am and checks with the General Operations Force (PGA) Northern Brigade, Ulu Kinta, found that there was no training related to the explosion on that day.

Meanwhile, checks with the Land and Mines Office (PTG) also found that there were no explosions carried out in any of the quarries before 12 noon yesterday.

Checks with the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) found that there was no seismic activity in the Kinta district even though an earthquake was reported to have occurred in Halmahera, Indonesia, at 11.24am on the day of the incident.