Only 23.4% of Perak youth join agriculture in 2023

GOPENG: Only 23.4 per cent of youths aged 15 to 45 in Perak ventured into agriculture in 2023, said Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin.

He said that individuals aged 60 and above accounted for 46.6 per cent of those involved in the sector, followed by those aged 46 to 59 at 30 per cent.

“This participation gap between the older and younger generations is not only concerning but also signals an insecure future if no drastic measures are taken.

“The lack of young manpower, difficulties in adopting modern technology, and negative perceptions of careers in this sector are the main obstacles,” he said.

He spoke to reporters at the launch of the Agriculture Census 2024 Interim Report held at the state Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) management building, Rural Transformation Centre (RTC) Gopeng, here today.

Also present were the state Rural Development, Plantation, Agriculture and Food Industry Committee chairman, Datuk Mohd Zolkafly Harun, and Perak Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM), Mohd Ridauddin Masud.

Mohd Uzir said efforts to revitalise the agricultural sector in Perak are crucial to ensure its sustainability and competitiveness.

“The future of the agricultural sector depends on how well we can reignite the interest of the younger generation to return to the farms, not only as workers but as leaders driving the transformation of the nation’s agro-industry,” he said.

In addition, he said Perak recorded a total agricultural output sales value of RM15.98 billion throughout 2023.

He said the district of Manjung recorded the highest sales value at approximately RM2.86 billion, followed by Larut Matang (RM1.97 billion) and Batang Padang (RM1.92 billion).

Meanwhile, Mohd Uzir said the total cultivated area in Perak was recorded at around 497,000 hectares, comprising 188,800 hectares under individual ownership and 308,200 hectares under organisational agricultural holdings.

“Hilir Perak recorded the largest cultivated area at 102,800 hectares, followed by Perak Tengah with 72,200 hectares, Batang Padang with 62,500 hectares, and others,” he said.