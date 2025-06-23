Bilbao star Jauregizar denies Malaysia links fake rumours

ATHLETIC Bilbao’s rising midfielder Mikel Jauregizar has shot down persistent rumours linking him to the Malaysian national team, calling the speculation “complete rubbish”.

The 20-year-old Spanish player told Marca newspaper that claims about his supposed Malaysian heritage are entirely fabricated, despite widespread social media buzz suggesting he could represent Harimau Malaya.

“It’s all made up. Malaysian connection? Impossible - that’s total nonsense. I won’t be playing for Malaysia,“ Jauregizar stated firmly in the report.

The rumours gained traction after a local sports journalist’s video went viral, claiming the Bilbao youngster had Malaysian roots that could make him eligible for naturalisation.

“My friends showed me this video from some Malaysian journalist who invented this story about my background,“ he explained. “People just create these wild stories out of nothing.”

The midfielder, who prefers staying away from media attention, admitted the false claims still reached him through social platforms.

“I’m not keen on interviews, but somehow all this fake news finds its way to us players,“ he said.

According to New Straits Times, this marks the second time in recent weeks that European players have had to debunk Malaysian heritage claims.

Dutch striker Ferdy Druijf previously dismissed similar rumours, telling ESPN Netherlands that random Instagram accounts had spread false information about his grandmother’s supposed Malaysian background.

“It’s mental how these stories spread,“ Druijf had said. “Even got more Instagram followers from it, which is quite mad really.”

Malaysian football fans, eager for naturalised talent, have been quick to share these unverified claims across social media platforms, creating viral moments that eventually reach the players themselves.