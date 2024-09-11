RMHC celebrates 50th anniversary of global presence, 34th year of impact in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) Malaysia has touched the lives of over a quarter of a million children through initiatives backed by over RM60 million in funding since its inception 34 years ago.

RMHC Malaysia secretary Melati Abdul Hai said since its establishment in Malaysia in 1990, RMHC has been dedicated to supporting underprivileged children and their families through programmes focused on health, education and welfare.

“These efforts reflect RMHC Malaysia’s unwavering commitment to uplifting communities as well as addressing the unique needs of children and families throughout the country,” she said in her speech at RMHC 50th anniversary celebration today.

RMHC marks a significant milestone this year, celebrating 50 years of making a difference in the lives of children and families worldwide and 34 years of impact in Malaysia.

RMHC Global, Field Operations for Asia associate director Rachel Goh in her speech emphasised RMHC’s commitment to expand significantly its support for families over the next 50 years, including in Malaysia.

“As we look to the future, RMHC is dedicated to doubling our impact globally to reach even more families in need. We are committed to ensuring that, during life’s most challenging times, every family has a trusted support system to lean on, no matter where they are,” she also said.

Meanwhile, RHMC Malaysia in a statement said it is expanding its support across Sabah and Sarawak.

Following the recent launch of the first Ronald McDonald House in Sabah, plans are underway to establish a fifth Ronald McDonald House in Sarawak by 2026.

This new facility, near the Sarawak General Hospital in Kuching, will provide families with accommodation close to their children receiving medical treatment, reducing travel burdens for those in rural areas.

“Additionally, RMHC Malaysia is enhancing its impact with the opening of a third Ronald McDonald Sensory Room in Sarawak, in collaboration with the paediatric unit of the Sarawak General Hospital. This new sensory room will serve more families with children who have special needs, offering them access to specialised therapeutic support,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, during the event, RMHC Malaysia also acknowledged its dedicated corporate sponsors who collectively contributed nearly RM500,000 in donations in conjunction with RMHC’s 50th anniversary.