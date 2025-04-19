RMN needs younger generation in line with technological development

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) is encouraging more youth, especially those with knowledge in the fields of science and technology, to join the service to strengthen the operational capabilities of the country’s fleet.

Navy chief Admiral Datuk Zulhelmy Ithnain said that in the rapid development of the digital era, the acquisition of new RMN assets also involves high-tech systems that require skilled and technologically savvy workforce to operate them.

According to him, RMN, which is now moving towards technological transformation, requires personnel who are not only patriotic but also have high technical skills so that assets can be operated optimally.

“The millennial and post-millennial generations are now more exposed to technology from an early age and have great potential to contribute to the advancement of the country’s military organisation, especially the RMN.

“We need the new generation with the hope to take RMN to a higher level, in line with future operational needs,“ he told reporters at the RMN Hari Raya Aidilfitri Celebration at KD SRI GOMBAK here, today.

Zulhelmy said the Armada Open Day (HTA) in conjunction with the 91st RMN Day Celebration on April 27 is the best opportunity for the new generation to get to know more about careers in the military, especially the RMN branch.

According to him, the open day is expected to correct the public’s perception that military service is just a career, whereas the field promises a very broad profession as well as various challenging experiences in shaping one’s identity.

“In the RMN, you can be anything such as a cook, a sophisticated weapons operator, a systems technician or a technology expert, everything is available. As long as you have the desire and commitment to serve the country,“ he said.

The 91st RMN Day celebration with the theme ‘Empowering RMN, Protecting Sovereignty’ will be celebrated simultaneously at all main formations and units under the auspices of the RMN, with various community programmes also being organised throughout the week of celebration.

Among them are blood donation programmes, religious talks, special Friday prayer sermons, discourse programmes, welfare visits, a cultural dinner and the culmination, the 91st RMN Day Parade.

HTA will also be carried out at several locations such as the Eastern Fleet Command Headquarters in Kota Kinabalu, the 1st Naval Region Headquarters in Kuantan and KD Sri Sandakan to allow the community to be closer to the world of naval warfare.