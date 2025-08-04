RMR loan repayments surge 57% to RM117 million in 2025

KUALA LUMPUR: Loan repayments under the Rumah Mesra Rakyat (RMR) programme have surged by 57 per cent, reaching RM117 million as of June 30, 2025.

Deputy Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Aiman Athirah Sabu highlighted the significant improvement, up from RM74.94 million collected in the same period last year.

“This RM42.51 million increase demonstrates the effectiveness of Syarikat Perumahan Negara Berhad’s (SPNB) collection system and borrowers’ growing commitment to fulfilling their obligations,“ she said during a Dewan Rakyat special chamber session.

The figures reflect sustained public trust in the nationwide affordable housing initiative.

Aiman was responding to Aminolhuda Hassan (PH-Sri Gading), who inquired about RMR’s 2025 repayment performance and SPNB’s recovery rate. She noted that nearly all states recorded positive growth, with Kelantan leading at RM19.92 million (75 per cent increase), followed by Terengganu (RM15.65 million, up 66 per cent), Kedah (RM11.99 million, up 76 per cent), and Negeri Sembilan (RM9.02 million, up 78 per cent).

From 2022 to June 2025, SPNB received 186,315 RMR applications nationwide, approving 73,280. Of these, 72,509 homes were completed, while 771 remain under construction.

A total of 30,262 applications (16.2 per cent) were rejected for failing eligibility criteria, with 13,177 eligible applicants awaiting processing. Another 69,596 applications are under review.

To further improve RMR’s impact, SPNB is exploring partnerships with government and private agencies. “Collaborative efforts will enhance programme delivery and accessibility,“ Aiman added. - Bernama