SEREMBAN: All road maintenance work that requires lane closures on highways will be halted from March 24 to April 7 in conjunction with the Aidilfitri celebrations, said Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

He said the temporary suspension coincides with the enforcement operations conducted by various agencies, including the police, the Road Transport Department, and the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department.

“The lane closure restriction does not apply to emergency works. This is a standard directive issued by the ministry, where no construction or maintenance work should be carried out during this period to prevent disruptions and traffic congestion.

He spoke to reporters today after officiating an additional lane opening on the Seremban-Kuala Pilah road.

Meanwhile, Nanta said JKR received over 28,000 complaints about damaged roads through the MYJalan app since its launch in 2023, but only 30 per cent of the complaints were related to roads under JKR’s jurisdiction, while the rest involved roads managed by local authorities and state governments.

“Through the ‘No Wrong Door Policy,’ the MYJalan app can identify complaints under JKR’s jurisdiction. We also convey this information to local authorities and state governments to ensure prompt action is taken.

“For the concessionaires and JKR, we will be on the ground within 24 hours of receiving a complaint, and we have achieved this. I urge local authorities and state governments to take the same approach, as roads fall into several categories and JKR focuses solely on federal roads,” he said.

Nanta also urged all road users to download the MYJalan app and report issues such as potholes, damaged roads, malfunctioning streetlights, and traffic lights.

He added that cooperation from road users in maintaining roads can help ensure their durability and usability while enhancing the comfort and safety of drivers and passengers.