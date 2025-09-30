Road safety group probing lorry involved in toll crash

PETALING JAYA: The death of a one-year-old toddler in a crash at the Bukit Kajang Toll Plaza on Sept 27 has renewed calls for stricter vehicle maintenance and tougher enforcement of child passenger safety. The collision, involving a lorry and three other vehicles, also left seven others injured.

The Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (Miros) said its Accident Investigation Team is conducting a full technical assessment of the lorry, including its braking system to determine if mechanical failure or other factors were to blame.

Miros is working closely with the police, the Road Transport Department and the Land Public Transport Agency to ensure a comprehensive investigation. The findings, it said, will help shape preventive measures.

According to police data, eight children are killed on Malaysian roads every week, adding up to an average of 434 young lives lost annually between 2014 and 2023.

Stressing the dangers posed by heavy vehicles, Miros highlighted that regular maintenance is critical for safety, particularly for commercial lorries operating frequently and carrying heavy loads.

“Past studies by the institute showed that over 1,000 fatal accidents involving heavy vehicles occurred annually between 2011 and 2015, with more than 80% of deaths involving other road users.”

Miros also said road safety must be reinforced on two fronts, proper maintenance of heavy vehicles and better compliance with child restraint rules.

“Road crashes could happen at any time, but many lives could be saved if vehicles are properly maintained, traffic laws are followed, and passenger safety is prioritised.”

Most crashes happened on highways, with rear-end and side collisions being the most common. Motorcyclists made up the largest group of fatalities.

A 2022 study found only 31.9% of public and commercial vehicle operators complied with the Industry Code of Practice for Transport Safety. Compliance among lorry operators was the lowest at 4%.

“These findings point to the urgent need for targeted measures on heavy vehicles, including stricter speed controls, GPS monitoring, improved road design and enhanced training and safety audits.”