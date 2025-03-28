SHAH ALAM: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today stressed that the proposed implementation of subsidy rationalisation for RON95 petrol will not affect the low-income group.

As such, he said the public should not fall for dubious information spread by irresponsible parties because the petrol rationalisation was not implemented to affect the majority of the people.

“I don’t think the general public need to worry because 85 to 90 per cent of them will not be affected by whatever method is introduced in the RON95 rationalisation issue (later). Don’t listen to the slander.

“For example, when we increase the electricity tariff, the increase will only be for the rich. The same goes for RON95, which will be imposed on foreigners and the super-rich. If their income is RM50,000 a month, then yes, they have to pay a little, but generally, many will not be affected,” he told reporters after performing Friday prayers at the Jamek Raja Tun Uda Mosque, Section 16 here today.

Yesterday, Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan said that the mechanism for the targeted RON95 subsidy is still being fine-tuned and will involve a two-tier pricing system as well as potentially involve using MyKad.

He said that the government does not want to make any pre-announcements regarding the matter at this time, and an announcement is expected after the first half of this year.

Regarding the government’s decision to implement the wearing of Jalur Gemilang badge on student uniforms, the Prime Minister said the matter had been carefully discussed and the government had also looked into the examples in other countries to boost patriotism among students.

Anwar said the nod by the Cabinet to the long-standing proposal by the Ministry of Education (MOE) should not be made into a polemic by any party.

“We are giving out the badge for free; just stick it on. Many neighboring countries have been doing it for a long time. We have thought about it, discussed implementing it so that children are educated from the beginning to love the country. That’s all,” he said.

Yesterday, MOE announced that the wearing of the Jalur Gemilang badge on students’ uniforms in its educational institutions would be implemented in stages from April 21.

The initiative will apply to government schools, government-aided schools, Matriculation Colleges and Teacher Education Institutes, with the aim of fostering a spirit of patriotism among students and educators.