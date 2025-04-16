RON97, diesel prices down 10 sen in Peninsula Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: The retail prices of RON97 petrol and diesel in Peninsular Malaysia have been reduced by 10 sen, now set at RM3.18 and RM2.88 per litre, respectively, for April 17 to 23.

In a statement today, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said the retail price of RON95 petrol remains unchanged at RM2.05 per litre, while diesel prices in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan also remain at RM2.15 per litre.

The ministry explained that the prices were based on the weekly retail pricing of petroleum products, calculated using the Automatic Pricing Mechanism formula.

“The government continues to monitor market developments and adjust retail fuel prices accordingly, taking into account global oil price movements while ensuring price stability,” the statement read.

It added that the government will also assess the impact of changes in global crude oil prices and take appropriate measures to safeguard the well-being of the people.