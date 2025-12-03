RON97 price down 10 sen, Peninsula diesel price drops 7 sen

KUALA LUMPUR: The retail price of RON97 petrol will drop by 10 sen, to RM3.28 per litre, while diesel in the Peninsula will decrease by seven sen, to RM3.06 per litre, from tomorrow until March 19.

In a statement today, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said that the retail price of RON95 petrol remains unchanged, at RM2.05 per litre, while diesel in Sabah, Sarawak, and Labuan remains at RM2.15 per litre.

The prices are determined based on the weekly retail prices of petroleum products, using the Automatic Pricing Mechanism (APM) formula.

MOF said that the government remains committed to monitoring market developments, and will continue to adjust the retail price of diesel based on the global oil market, while ensuring price stability.

It will continue to monitor global crude oil price trends, and take appropriate measures to safeguard the welfare and well-being of the people, it said.