MELAKA: The Melaka Road Transport Department (RTD) has concluded its investigation into the cause of the fatal five-vehicle collision at KM204 of the North-South Expressway (PLUS) northbound on Dec 23.

Melaka RTD director, Muhammad Firdaus Shariff, stated that the transport company operator was summoned to assist with the investigation under the Land Public Transport Act 2010.

“The investigation papers concerning the Johor-based transport company suspected of being responsible for the accident were referred to the deputy public prosecutor earlier this week for further action.

“However, we are still awaiting a decision, and any updates will be communicated later,” he told reporters in Batu Berendam last night, after leading a special integrated operation involving the Royal Malaysia Police, Immigration Department, and National Anti-Drug Agency.

Earlier media reports confirmed that seven people were killed and 33 injured in a crash involving a tour bus carrying 27 passengers, two lorries, a car, and a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) at KM204 of the PLUS Highway northbound.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the tour bus struck a lorry’s dislodged tyre in the middle lane, causing it to lose control and veer into the opposite lane, colliding with three other vehicles.

The tragic incident claimed the lives of five passengers in the MPV, as well as the driver and a passenger of the bus.