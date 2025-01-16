ALOR SETAR: The Kedah Department of Environment (DOE) has raided eight factories around here and Sungai Petani during an operation codenamed Op Gempur yesterday.

Kedah DOE director Sharifah Zakiah Syed Sahab said that the raids were conducted on electrical and electronic factories, as well as rubber and metal-based factories.

Eight field orders, nine instruction notices, and seven compounds were issued to the factories for violating the Environmental Quality Act 1974, specifically related to the management of scheduled wastes.

“Notice Orders under Sections 31 and 37 were issued to the premises, particularly for improvements in scheduled waste storage areas, enhancing cleanliness/housekeeping, labelling, and updating the scheduled waste inventory.

“We want to ensure that industries consistently comply with legal requirements and demonstrate DOE’s seriousness in enforcing the Environmental Quality Act 1974,” she said in a statement today.

She said that the public can report any environmental pollution activities via the toll-free line 1-800-88-2727, or by emailing aduan_k@doe.gov.my, and through the JAS e-complaint portal at https://eaduan.doe.gov.my.

“Quality information should ideally include precise location details such as the address and coordinates, along with photo or video evidence of the incident, vehicle registration numbers, individuals involved, and so on,” she added.