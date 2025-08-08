KUALA LUMPUR: The Rukun Negara continues to be a key foundation in fostering unity and harmony in Malaysian society, especially among the youth who will lead the nation in the future, said National Unity and Integration Department (JPNIN) director-general Zulkifli Hashim.

He said the five principles of Rukun Negara are not merely slogans or ceremonial phrases but essential elements for the country’s stability and prosperity.

“Rukun Negara remains highly relevant. To build a united and prosperous nation, we must have a common foundation, and that foundation is Rukun Negara. These principles should not just be recited but should be deeply understood and practiced by every Malaysian in their daily life,“ he said during Bernama TV’s Ruang Bicara programme last night.

Zulkifli noted that following the tragic May 13, 1969 incident, which deeply scarred the nation’s history, Rukun Negara was created as a national consensus aimed at uniting the people and preventing racial divisions.

He stressed the need to strengthen Rukun Negara’s understanding among the youth through education, community programmes, and public campaigns.

JPNIN has been actively promoting initiatives such as the Rukun Negara Club in schools and universities, the Rukun Negara School programme, and special curriculum modules to ensure a deeper understanding of the principles.

“We don’t want the youth to simply memorise the principles. They must understand that ‘Loyalty to the King and Country’ is not just about the royal institution. It is about a commitment to the nation, respecting the law, and rejecting anything that threatens the country’s well-being,“ Zulkifli explained.

He also pointed out that the principle of ‘Courtesy and Morality’ extends beyond politeness in conversation. It involves ethical behavior on social media, respecting differing views, and rejecting hate culture that undermines unity.

Zulkifli reminded that the responsibility of upholding national unity does not solely lie with the government. It requires the support of all sectors of society, including the private sector, non-governmental organisations, community leaders, and social media influencers.

He also recognised the crucial role the media plays in promoting unity, acting as a bridge between government policies and the people.

“Media is not just about providing information. It is a catalyst for unity. When media platforms amplify constructive voices that unite the people, the positive impact on society is immense,“ he said.

The Ministry of National Unity is currently running the Taat Setia Rukun Negara campaign, which began on Aug 1 and will end on Sept 16, marking the 55th anniversary of the Rukun Negara declaration. - Bernama