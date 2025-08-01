Rumah Idaman Bukit Jelutong project completed, 1,260 units ready

SHAH ALAM: The Rumah Idaman Bukit Jelutong affordable housing project has been fully completed, with 1,260 units scheduled for handover to owners starting next week.

The handover ceremony will be officiated by Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari on August 8.

Permodalan Negeri Selangor Berhad (PNSB) confirmed the completion in a statement, highlighting that each condominium unit offers a minimum built-up area of 1,000 sq ft.

The units are semi-furnished with essential amenities, including kitchen cabinets, wardrobes, refrigerators, water heaters, air-conditioners, and televisions. Additionally, each unit comes with two designated parking spaces.

Residents will have access to a variety of facilities such as a swimming pool, gymnasium, multipurpose hall, rooftop garden, kindergarten, reading room, jogging track, badminton court, and a three-tier security system.

Rumah Idaman Bukit Jelutong is the first project under the Rumah Idaman initiative developed by Gagasan Nadi Cergas Berhad, the same developer behind Idaman Kwasa Damansara and Idaman Amani in Bandar Elmina.

PNSB serves as the implementing agency for the Rumah Idaman initiative on behalf of the Selangor government, focusing on high-quality affordable housing through its subsidiary, PNSB Construction Sdn Bhd (PCSB).

“PCSB collaborates with a consortium of leading developers to deliver Rumah Idaman projects across Selangor. To date, the state executive council has approved 23 projects under this initiative, comprising 39,733 units,“ the statement read.

As of August 2025, four Rumah Idaman projects totaling 6,079 units have been completed and handed over to buyers.

These include Idaman Abadi in Hulu Langat, Idaman BSP in Kuala Langat, Idaman Melur in Sepang, and Idaman Bukit Jelutong in Shah Alam.

Currently, nine Rumah Idaman projects with 8,352 units are under construction in Petaling, Sabak Bernam, Gombak, and Sepang.

An additional 25,302 units are in the planning stage, pending approvals from local authorities.

PNSB reiterated its commitment to providing affordable, high-quality housing in strategic locations to enhance the well-being of Selangor residents. - Bernama