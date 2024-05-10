Run involving participants who dressed immodestly not organised by state govt - Onn Hafiz

JOHOR BAHRU: A run that was allegedly attended by foreign tourists dressed immodestly and promoting lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) culture was not organized by the state government, said Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

He insisted that the state government had never given permission or relaxation to any party to organize an event that did not take care of the religious sensitivity of Islam in this state.

Onn Hafiz said after contacting the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) and the organizers, the objective of the event was not as stated and the incident that happened was beyond the control of the organizers.

“However, the state government takes the issue seriously and has requested further investigations to be carried out by the police,” he said through a statement uploaded on his Facebook page tonight.

Onn Hafiz said firm action will be taken and that there will be no compromise against any party that organizes events that trigger issues that threaten the harmony and sovereignty of the Islamic religion and bring down the image of the state of Johor in general.

“At the same time, we hope that this issue will not be prolonged until it affects and threatens the harmony of the state and the purity of the Islamic religion,” he said.

Previously, Penawar State Assembly Member Fauziah Misri was reported to have requested that the authorities investigate the program which he understood was originally the 2024 Pan Asia International Run organized by The Hash House Harriers Association.

However, he said through the photos that went viral, it was found that the participants of the program were dressed immodestly and some were even half-naked and promoted LGBT.

Earlier, a seven-second video and several photos on social media showing the running event including dance performances at a hotel in Penawar City.