DOE launches water sustainability book to safeguard Malaysia’s water resources

KUALA LUMPUR: The Department of Environment has reinforced its commitment to water resource sustainability with the launch of a new publication.

The book ‘Safeguarding Water Quality for a Sustainable Malaysia’ was produced in collaboration with PSTW Sdn Bhd.

Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability deputy minister Datuk Seri Huang Tiong Sii launched the publication at IGEM 2025.

Huang described the book as reflecting Malaysia’s ongoing efforts to protect water resources from pollution and climate change threats.

“The book provides a comprehensive approach to water management, highlighting national strategies, policy implementation, inter-state collaborations, community-driven initiatives, and innovations in local technology,“ he said.

He emphasised the critical role of education, public communication, and awareness in preserving water quality.

The publication results from collaboration between government agencies, academic institutions, and industry stakeholders.

“Through this book, we not only celebrate our achievements but also call for collective action,“ Huang added.

The DOE emphasised that enforcement of environmental laws remains a key strategy for water management.

Adoption of innovative technologies and cross-sector cooperation also enhance the country’s water management approach.

This approach aims to ensure Malaysia’s water resources remain sustainable, clean, and climate-resilient.

The book launch serves as a unifying platform for knowledge, policy, and action aligned with Malaysia MADANI goals.

It balances economic progress, public welfare, and environmental sustainability according to the department.

The publication showcases research findings, field experiences, and policies for water quality preservation.

These efforts align with Sustainable Development Goals emphasising universal access to clean water.

The book provides a comprehensive overview of Malaysia’s initiatives to protect water quality.

It covers national strategies, state-level actions, and active community involvement in water conservation.

Education and public awareness are stressed as crucial for shared responsibility in water management.

The department hopes the book will serve as an invaluable reference for policymakers and researchers.

Industry professionals and the general public can also benefit from the coordinated approach documentation.

By documenting knowledge and best practices, the book aims to ensure clean water for future generations.

The publication represents a collaborative effort toward sustainable water resource management in Malaysia. – Bernama