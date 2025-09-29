Rural Sarawak folk fears missing RON95 subsidy without JPJ licence

BELAGA: A Sarawak senator has sounded the alarm over a critical oversight in the government’s new fuel subsidy scheme that could leave tens of thousands of rural residents paying significantly more for petrol despite the policy’s intention to help ordinary Malaysians.

Senator Abun Sui Anyit from Belaga district has highlighted that the requirement for valid Road Transport Department (JPJ) driving licences to access subsidised RON95 petrol at RM1.99 per litre creates an unintended barrier for remote communities whose primary transportation and livelihood tools don’t require such documentation.

The new subsidy programme, which began September 30, requires both a valid MyKad and Malaysian driving licence to purchase RON95 at the reduced price of RM1.99 per litre, with non-eligible purchasers paying RM2.60 per litre.

However, approximately one million Sarawakians residing in over 6,000 remote longhouse communities face a unique predicament. Many own and operate riverboats for daily transportation and use chainsaws extensively for agricultural work — neither of which legally requires a driving licence.

“These rural communities depend entirely on riverboats to reach their farms and navigate their daily lives,“ explained Abun, who also serves as Sarawak PH information chief and Sarawak PKR information chief.

“Their vessels don’t fall under vehicle categories that necessitate JPJ licensing.”

Following recent consultations with residents in Belaga’s upper reaches, Abun discovered widespread concern about the practical implementation of the subsidy scheme.

Rural inhabitants utilise RON95 petrol extensively for two critical purposes: powering their riverboat engines for transportation and operating chainsaws and farming equipment for agricultural processing.

“How can these communities access the subsidised RM1.99 rate when the system demands proof of both MyKad and JPJ driving licence — documentation they’ve never needed for their legitimate daily activities?” questioned Abun.

The senator emphasised that this situation reveals a fundamental disconnect between policymakers in urban centres like Kuching and Putrajaya and the realities of rural Sarawak existence.

Abun has formally raised this matter in the senate and is engaging with relevant ministry leadership in Putrajaya to seek immediate resolution.

He stressed the urgency of finding solutions before rural communities face financial hardship from the pricing disparity.

“The government’s decision to reduce RON95 pricing is commendable, but implementation mechanisms must ensure rural Sarawak isn’t inadvertently penalized,“ Abun stated.

“We cannot have a situation where those who most need affordable fuel end up paying the higher rate.”

The subsidy programme is expected to benefit over 16 million Malaysians with valid driving licences, but this figure potentially excludes significant rural populations whose livelihoods don’t intersect with road-based transportation.

The issue underscores broader challenges in implementing national policies across Malaysia’s diverse geographical and socioeconomic landscape.

Rural Sarawak’s river-dependent transportation infrastructure and subsistence farming practices create circumstances that standard policy frameworks may not adequately address.

With the monthly subsidy quota set at 300 litres per eligible Malaysian, rural operators who use petrol daily for both transportation and agricultural operations could face substantial additional costs if excluded from the programme.

Abun emphasised that prompt action is essential as the new fuel pricing structure has already taken effect, leaving affected communities in immediate financial uncertainty.

The senator is calling for special provisions or alternative verification methods that acknowledge the legitimate fuel needs of rural boat operators and farm workers who contribute significantly to Sarawak’s economy despite lacking formal driving credentials.