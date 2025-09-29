PM rules out city entry charges until transit system improves

GOMBAK: The government has no plans to impose charges on private vehicles entering city centres as a way to encourage the use of public transport, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said that such a move would not be suitable at this stage, as Malaysia’s public transport infrastructure is still being developed.

“In some countries, to promote the use of public transport, they impose fees on other vehicles entering the city.

“But we are not proposing this for now, as we believe it could burden the people,” he said at the launch of the Gombak Integrated Terminal (TBG) today.

Anwar added that the government’s current priority is to develop a comprehensive, integrated, and people-friendly public transport network, in line with the Malaysia MADANI principles.