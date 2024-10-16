Russia ready to supply high-class halal products from Tatarstan to Malaysia

GEORGE TOWN: Russia is prepared to supply high-class halal products to Malaysia, says Russian Ambassador to Malaysia Naiyl Latypov.

He said that several products from Tatarstan, an autonomous republic with a Muslim population exceeding 40 per cent of the total Muslim population in the Russian Federation, had recently been approved and authorised by the Malaysian Islamic Development Department (JAKIM).

Additionally, Latypov highlighted that Russia was ready to further strengthen its bilateral ties with Malaysia across various sectors, as the two countries shared long-standing relations in the Asia Pacific region.

“We are prepared to cooperate in the fields of education, culture, and tourism. Yesterday, we have the detachment of the Russian Navy’s Pacific Fleet in Penang.

“This signifies that we are ready to further strengthen our cooperation in military-technical aspects,” he said during the Commemorative Reception held in conjunction with the friendly visit of the Russian Pacific Fleet detachment to mark the 110th anniversary of the sinking of the cruiser Zhemchug, at the Swettenham Pier Cruise Terminal (SPCT) yesterday.

Also in attendance were Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu, Penang’s Deputy Chief Minister II Jagdeep Singh Deo, and Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) Deputy Commander of Naval Region 3, Captain Yusman Darmawan.

Latypov also expressed hope that Russia and Malaysia would continue to maintain strong ties, especially following the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on the sidelines of the 9th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) last month.

He added that earlier yesterday, the Russian fleet detachment completed an important state mission by paying tribute to 89 Russian sailors at the Western Road Cemetery here, who tragically lost their lives during the sinking of the Russian cruiser Zhemchug in the Battle of Penang during World War I.

The Battle of Penang occurred late at night on Oct 28, 1914, when the high-speed German cruiser SMS Emden came into close proximity to Zhemchug and launched successive torpedoes, sinking the Russian cruiser.

The Russian Navy’s Pacific Fleet, consisting of the corvettes Gromkiy, Rezkiy, Aldar Tsydenzhapov, and the support vessel Pecheng, docked at SPCT yesterday.

Last year, Russia was Malaysia’s eighth-largest trading partner among European countries.

Total bilateral trade between Malaysia and Russia rose by 15.6 per cent to RM14.22 billion (US$3.1 billion) in 2023, compared with RM12.3 billion (US$2.79 billion) recorded in 2022.