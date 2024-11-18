S’wak open to offering reward to those who report vandalism of state assets

KUCHING: The Sarawak Ministry of Utility and Telecommunication is open to offering rewards to individuals who report acts of vandalism involving utility and telecommunications assets, leading to the arrest of the perpetrators.

Its Minister, Datuk Seri Julaihi Narawi, said the Sarawak government could implement the reward scheme if it believes it would help reduce the state’s vandalism incidents.

“Why not? We are looking at this comprehensively to raise awareness among the current generation...vandalism is a nuisance to the public as it causes damage,“ he told reporters after delivering his winding-up speech in the Sarawak Legislative Assembly today.

During the speech, he revealed that in the first 10 months of this year, 1,655 vandalism cases involving damage to utility infrastructure were recorded, with estimated losses totalling RM5.4 million.

According to Julaihi, the ministry has established an Anti-Vandalism Committee to address the issue involving its agencies, several state and federal enforcement agencies, and relevant telecommunications service providers.

Meanwhile, he said the ministry is also reviewing the Sarawak Water Ordinance 1994 to increase penalties for third parties responsible for damaging water supply assets.

He said the current penalty of up to RM5,000 is deemed too low compared to the RM50,000 imposed under laws enforced in other states.

“We are thoroughly reviewing the Water Ordinance 1994, including the penalties that need to be imposed as a deterrent to prevent any damage, whether intentional or accidental, from occurring in the future,“ he said.

In addition to the water supply agency, he said that the electricity and telecommunications supply bodies in Sarawak have also been asked to review the laws governing their respective service assets to assess the need to increase the penalties provided.