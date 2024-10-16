Sabah agrees to adjust salary for state civil servants in line with SSPA - Hajiji

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah government today agreed to implement the two-phase salary adjustment for 21,228 civil servants in the state, in line with the impending implementation of the Public Service Remuneration System (SSPA).

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said the salary adjustment, set to be implemented under the first phase from Dec 1 this year, and the second phase from Jan 1, 2026, involves an allocation of RM103.02 million.

In fact, he said the state government has also agreed to standardise the daily part-time workers’ salary to a minimum of RM1,725 per month, along with improvements to the existing benefits, starting from Dec 1 this year.

Hajiji said that the salary adjustment for the 2,116 daily part-time workers will involve a cost of RM46.09 million.

“The total allocation for the salary adjustment for the state civil service and daily part-time workers amounts to RM149.11 million,” he said in a statement today.

The Chief Minister said the salary adjustment is a manifestation of the state government’s recognition of the contributions made by state civil servants and daily part-time workers to the state’s development agenda.

“It also helps alleviate their burden in facing the rising cost of living,” he added.

On Aug 16, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced that the SSPA will replace the Malaysian Remuneration System (SSM) effective Dec 1.