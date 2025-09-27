Sabah allocates RM67.62 million for 2025 monsoon aid to smallholders

KOTA BELUD: The government has allocated RM67.62 million for the 2025 Sabah Monsoon Season Financial Aid (BMT), which is expected to benefit 84,534 smallholders and rubber tappers across the state.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said 3,746 recipients are under the supervision of the Rubber Industry Smallholders Development Authority (RISDA), while the remaining 80,788 will receive assistance through the Sabah Rubber Industry Board (LIGS).

He confirmed that each recipient would receive RM800, to be disbursed in stages beginning November 2025 to ease income losses during the monsoon season.

“Since its introduction in 2018, BMT has become a key platform for the government to support rural communities, ensuring that they benefit from the nation’s inclusive and equitable development,” he said when launching the RISDA MADANI (PRISMA) Sabah 2025 at Padang Pekan Kota Belud.

The Minister of Rural and Regional Development added that the government has allocated RM44.42 million this year specifically for the development of over 30,000 smallholders in Sabah.

Ahmad Zahid said the PRISMA initiative reflects RISDA’s dedication to ensuring every service and development programme reaches the public directly and comprehensively.

“Initiatives such as boosting rubber productivity, expanding sales of treated rubberwood, empowering RISDA companies, and broadening marketing networks for entrepreneurs through the RisSMart platform must be implemented systematically, strategically, and inclusively,” he emphasised.

He also expressed hope that PRISMA would be viewed as a platform to empower rural entrepreneurs in Sabah, expand market networks, improve product competitiveness, and build a more sustainable local economy.

RISDA unveiled a new logo symbolising the agency’s transformation aspirations after more than five decades of operation, representing a modern, competitive identity and a commitment to driving the development of the commodity sector.

The agency also distributed RM73,000 in corporate social responsibility (CSR) contributions from its foundation to 600 recipients affected by recent floods and landslides. – Bernama