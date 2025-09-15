Sabah disaster victims to receive compassionate aid from RM1,000 to RM10,000

KOTA KINABALU: Compassionate aid ranging from RM1,000 to RM10,000 will be provided to those affected by the current disaster in Sabah to help ease their burden.

The Sabah State Disaster Management Committee confirmed that a cash aid of RM1,000 will be given to the head of each family relocated to a relief centre.

A death benefit assistance of RM10,000 will be provided to the heirs of victims who lost their lives in the disaster.

The aid is designated for Malaysian citizens registered with the Department of Social Welfare, with the government also providing food baskets to all affected individuals.

The state government has secured cooperation from the federal government through the National Disaster Management Agency to channel financial assistance, additional Bailey Bridges and other necessary support.

Local authorities and related agencies are actively conducting monitoring, aid distribution and logistics coordination to ensure victim safety and welfare.

All rescue and response agencies under the Sabah State Disaster Management Committee are operating at full capacity to address the ongoing natural disaster. – Bernama