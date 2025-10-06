Sabah dissolution paves way for fresh mandate from the people

KOTA KINABALU: The official dissolution of the Sabah State Legislative Assembly today paves the way for the 17th Sabah State Election.

This dissolution will enable the people of Sabah to give a mandate to a new government.

Sabah Barisan Nasional Chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin said UMNO and BN Sabah are confident the people will make a wise choice.

He stated that UMNO and BN are ready to bring better changes with proven capability and experience.

“We believe the people of Sabah deserve to live better than they do today,” he said in a statement.

Bung Moktar added that UMNO-BN’s experience will restore Sabah onto the path of progress and stability.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor announced the dissolution after obtaining the consent of the Yang Dipertua Negeri.

The dissolution is effective today and was announced at Menara Kinabalu.

Sabah is now governed by an interim government with Hajiji performing chief minister duties.

A new state government will be formed after the election and a new chief minister appointed.

Sabah DAP Chairman Datuk Phoong Jin Zhe expressed gratitude to voters in the Luyang constituency.

He described serving as a minister and representative as the greatest honour in his life.

Sabah PAS Commissioner Datuk Dr Aliakbar Gulasan said democracy is best celebrated following the dissolution.

He urged that noble morals be prioritised and enmity and slander be avoided.

Sabah Perikatan Nasional Chairman Dr Ronald Kiandee said the party is confident the people are ready for change.

He stated the dissolution has long been awaited by the people of Sabah.

Kiandee added that the election will allow the people to determine the new direction of the state. – Bernama