Sabah east coast power supply fully restored after transmission tower repair

KOTA KINABALU: Electricity supply to Sabah’s east coast has been fully restored after a disruption that lasted since last Saturday.

Sabah Electricity chief executive officer Datuk Mohd Yaakob Jaafar confirmed power returned at 10.20 pm Tuesday night.

He thanked frontline personnel and support teams for their tireless efforts in restoring electricity.

Mohd Yaakob also expressed appreciation to consumers for their patience throughout the disruption period.

The outage occurred after a landslide in Kampung Kolopis, Penampang toppled a transmission tower on the 275KV Kolopis-Segaliud line.

Both Line 1 and Line 2 were affected by the incident.

A replacement tower was completed and brought online Tuesday night.

The transmission line links Kampung Kolopis on Sabah’s west coast to Segaliud in Sandakan on the east coast.

This critical infrastructure ensures power stability across both regions of Sabah. – Bernama