Sabah flood victims decline to 396 with relief centres in Penampang, Beaufort

KOTA KINABALU: The number of flood victims in Sabah has decreased to 396 individuals from 126 families as of this evening.

This figure represents a decline from the 409 people from 110 families who were displaced during the morning hours.

The State Disaster Management Committee confirmed the updated statistics in an official statement released today.

A total of 247 victims from 73 families remain sheltered in temporary relief centres located within the Penampang district.

Another 149 victims from 53 families have been evacuated to shelters in the Beaufort area.

Three relief centres continue to operate in Penampang to accommodate those affected by the flooding.

The Penampang Sports Complex currently houses 58 victims from 16 different families.

Huguan Siau Hall provides shelter for 141 victims representing 44 families in need.

Sekolah Kebangsaan St Paul Kolopis hosts 48 victims from 13 families displaced by the floods.

The relief centre at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Datuk Peter Mojuntin has now been officially closed.

All evacuees in the Beaufort district have been placed at the permanent relief centre in Selagon.

The flooding has affected a total of 22 villages across both districts according to official reports.

Fourteen villages in Penampang and eight villages in Beaufort have experienced flood damage. – Bernama