Sabah floods cause RM2.2 million in agrofood sector damage, says KPKM

PAPAR: The Agriculture and Food Security Ministry has estimated damage to the agrofood sector in Sabah due to recent floods totals RM2.2 million.

Its minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said the estimated damage was still at a preliminary assessment at the technical committee level of related agencies and departments.

He explained that this assessment precedes applications for aid from the Agriculture Disaster Fund and the Livestock and Fisheries Disaster Fund being submitted to the ministry.

For padi crops, 109 farmers with an area of 113.43 hectares were affected, with losses estimated at RM519,963.

“For crops other than padi, 61 farmers with an area of 78.95 hectares were affected with estimated RM748,200 in losses, involving pineapples, chilli and vegetable crops,” he told reporters after visiting a hydroponic vegetable project in Kampung Gadong here today.

The livestock sector was not spared, with 23 breeders suffering losses worth RM504,350 involving damaged infrastructure and deaths of livestock such as ducks and goats.

In the fisheries sector, 51 fishermen suffered losses of RM208,790 and 58 agriculture entrepreneurs suffered losses of RM257,000.

He also encouraged farmers and breeders to channel information on damages due to floods if officers from his ministry did not visit their areas.

Mohamad said under Budget 2025, the government allocated RM25 million to his ministry to run the Agriculture Disaster Fund.

He added that RM15.9 million has been approved and channelled by the Finance Ministry so far to help targeted groups affected by disasters.

“Out of the total, nine applications have been received from Sabah, in the districts of Penampang, Putatan, Kudat, Beaufort, Ranau and Tenom with a total aid of RM212,271,” he said.

He had earlier presented food baskets to the Papar fishermen’s association members.

He also visited the family of a Sabah Electricity employee who drowned after being swept away by floodwaters in Keningau. – Bernama