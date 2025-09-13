Sabah forest habitat project gets eco-certification

KOTA KINABALU: A landmark forest habitat restoration project in Sabah has received distinguished recognition for its ecological standards.

The achievement was marked during a progress meeting between the Sabah Forestry Department (SFD) and WWF-Malaysia at the SFD headquarters in Sandakan on September 8.

A highlight of the meeting was a ceremonial presentation of certificates.

Datuk Frederick Kugan, Chief Conservator of Forests at SFD, presented the “Ecosystem Restoration Field Verification Certificate” (v3.1) to WWF-Malaysia.

The certificate was issued by Preferred by Nature, an international non-profit body for land management and business practices that benefit people, nature and climate.

It formally certifies that the restoration work at the Mt. Wullersdorf-Ulu Kalumpang Class I Protection Forest Reserve meets rigorous global benchmarks for ecosystem recovery.

This was followed by Alexander Yee, a trustee of WWF-Malaysia, presenting a certificate of appreciation to SFD, honouring their enduring partnership and collaborative leadership.

“This certification affirms our shared commitment to restoring ecological integrity and building forest resilience,“ said Yee.

“Supported by WWF and Unilever, this project demonstrates the effectiveness of the ‘Living Landscape Approach’, which brings together science, community and sustainability to drive impact, not just in one site but across entire landscapes.”

The partnership has advanced forest restoration through strategic guidelines and long-term spatial monitoring systems to ensure effective implementation.

To date, a total of 1,369 hectares have been successfully planted with native tree species across key landscapes.

These include the Sabah Softwoods Ecological Corridor, Mt Wullersdorf and Bukit Piton Forest Reserves in the Tawau-Kunak Landscape; Bagahak Ecological Corridor, KLK-Link and Silabukan Kecil Forest Reserve in the Tabin Landscape; and Trusan Sugut Forest Reserve in the Lower Sugut Landscape.

The progress made so far moves the project closer to its target of fully planting over 1,500 hectares by December 2025.

A recent audit of 276 hectares at the Mt. Wullersdorf Forest Reserve under the Ecosystem Restoration Standard was a key milestone in achieving the certification.

The Ulu Kalumpang Forest Reserve is a critical sanctuary for Borneo’s endangered species and a protected water catchment area.

It safeguards the headwaters that supply fresh water to the communities of the Tawau peninsula and is located just 35km from the town of Tawau.

It is linked with other forest reserves. In the south it is connected to Tawau Hills Park and Mount Wullersdorf Forest Reserve as well as to the Ulu Segama Forest Reserve.